A former senior official in Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, on Wednesday shot himself dead in a Moscow courtroom after being sentenced to prison time for corruption, state media reported.
The man, who had previously headed a Transportation Department in the penitentiary service, was found guilty of extorting a 10 million rouble (or 160,000 dollar) bribe and was sentenced to three years in a high-security prison.
According to a court representative, after the judge announced the punishment, the defendant used a pistol to kill himself.
READ ALSO: We are law-abiding, didn’t arrest Sowore in courtroom ― DSS
However, it was not immediately clear how he managed to sneak the weapon into the courtroom.
Russia’s top Investigative Agency said that it would examine the court’s safety regime.