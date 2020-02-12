Breaking News
Translate

Shocker! Ex-prison official kills self in Court

On 4:16 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

A former senior official in Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, on Wednesday shot himself dead in a Moscow courtroom after being sentenced to prison time for corruption, state media reported.

The man, who had previously headed a Transportation Department in the penitentiary service, was found guilty of extorting a 10 million rouble (or 160,000 dollar) bribe and was sentenced to three years in a high-security prison.

According to a court representative, after the judge announced the punishment, the defendant used a pistol to kill himself.

READ ALSO: We are law-abiding, didn’t arrest Sowore in courtroom ― DSS

However, it was not immediately clear how he managed to sneak the weapon into the courtroom.

Russia’s top Investigative Agency said that it would examine the court’s safety regime.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!