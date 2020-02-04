Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Customs storms Lagos airport, arrests passenger with $8.6m

On 12:49 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigeria Customs Service, has on Tuesday intercepted over $6.8 million from a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

A source who disclosed this to The Nation, said an airport worker linked with the movement of the money has been arrested.

READ ALSO: Hours after death of Bryant, 135 passengers escape death in another accident

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to secure the country, and bring corruption to it’s bearest minimum before leaving office.

In order to achieve that, he appointed all the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ahmed Ali  to assist the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC ,ICPC and other security agencies in fighting insecurity and corruption in the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!