Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Court awards N200,000 damages against DSS for Sowore

On 12:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Court awards N200,000 damages against DSS for Sowore
Sowore

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has awarded N200,000 damages against the Department of State Security(DSS) payable to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

READ ALSO: Video: Soyinka in court for resumption of Sowore’s trial

The damages were awarded for frivolous adjournments.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!