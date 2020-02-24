BREAKING: Buhari, Service Chiefs, Kyari meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

BARELY 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari had given a marching order to the military to embark on an aggressive campaign to rout Boko Haram, the President on Monday met behind closed doors with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After the closed-door meeting with President Buhari, the Service Chiefs also went to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, where they also had another meeting.

The meetings came on the heels of the recent attack on Garkida community of Adamawa State where the Boko Haram insurgents killed many people and even sacked the community.

ALSO READ:

There have been a plethora of calls for the President to sack the Service Chiefs and also rejig the nation’s security architecture as a result of the worsening security situation in the country but it appears the President is not in a hurry to effect any change.

Reacting to the attack on the Garkida community on Sunday night, President Buhari had said that his administration has significantly weakened Boko Haram’s military capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu condemned the attack on the community and assured that no part of Nigeria would be abandoned to their fate.

He also said that “in the coming weeks Nigerians would witness an aggressive campaign to rout Boko Haram once and for all.

“These attacks on soft targets by the terrorists are obvious signs of frustration because my administration has significantly weakened Boko Haram’s military capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

“Our gallant forces deserve our appreciation for repelling the attackers but they must go beyond this point. They have our full support to go after the terrorists and have them pay a huge price. I want to assure the country that terrorists will continue to face the combined power of our military until they give up their mistaken ways.

“These occasional and episodic attacks on poor civilians by the terrorists are mere propaganda efforts to portray them as strong in order to fool the public into believing that they haven’t been militarily weekend by our gallant troops.”

President Buhari said since the coming of his administration, Boko Haram’s ability to invade and occupy Nigerian territories, let alone be able to hoist their flags had been frustrated.

Present at the Monday meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief if Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and the IGP Adamu.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: