Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Agba Jalingo regains freedom after 5 months

On 2:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

My life is under threat, wife of detained journalist, Agba Jalingo cries outBy Nwafor Sunday

Agba Jalingo, publisher of CrossRiverWatch has regained freedom. He was granted bail on Thursday with the sum of N10million by a federal high Court in Calabar.

Jalingo was arraigned in August 22, 2019 after published a story on how Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, allegedly approved and diverted N500 million meant for the state’s microfinance bank.

READ ALSO: Alleged money laundering: Again, EFCC arraigns Adoke

He has spent five months in prison, which is about 174 days in detention before he was granted bail today.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!