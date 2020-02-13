Breaking: Agba Jalingo regains freedom after 5 months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Agba Jalingo, publisher of CrossRiverWatch has regained freedom. He was granted bail on Thursday with the sum of N10million by a federal high Court in Calabar.

Jalingo was arraigned in August 22, 2019 after published a story on how Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, allegedly approved and diverted N500 million meant for the state’s microfinance bank.

He has spent five months in prison, which is about 174 days in detention before he was granted bail today.

Vanguard

