Braide appointed 1st female President-elect of Nigerian Academy of Science

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigerian Academy of Science, NAS, has appointed Professor Ekanem Braide as President-elect.

A statement signed by Dr Oladoyin Odubanjo, Executive Secretary, NAS, stated that Braide, a professor of Parasitology/Epidemiology and erstwhile Vice-President of the Academy, will be the first female President of the Academy in 43 years of existence when she takes over office in January, 2021, from Professor Mosto Onuoha.

She was a member of the national committee that achieved the laudable feat of Guinea worm eradication in Nigeria. She has a rich professional experience as a researcher and an administrator.

A former Vice-Chancellor at the Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa State and Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, Braide.

ALSO READ: Making science work for Nigeria

She is expected to lead the Academy in achieving an improved quality of life for the Nigerian society through the promotion and application of science and technology; as well as strengthen the nation’s ability to deliver the fruits of science to society by the acquisition, growth, and dissemination of sound scientific knowledge and facilitation of its use in the solution of major national problems.

Also newly appointed is Professor Abubakar Sambo, as Vice-President of the Academy. A former Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Sambo is currently

Chairman of the Ministerial Task Force on Power serving as an advisory team on policies and innovative technologies.

Established in 1977, the NAS is the foremost independent scientific body in Nigeria dedicated to the development and advancement of science, technology, and innovation in Nigeria and brings scientific knowledge to positively guide policies/strategic direction of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: