The Coalition for Democracy and Development (CDD) has charged Nigerians to support the country’s Service Chiefs in the fight against terrorism amidst conspiracy by disgruntled politicians.

The Coalition made this known at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, raising an alarm plot by these individuals and groups to disintegrate Nigeria through the sponsoring of acts of terrorism.

In a statement signed by Director Enlightenment, Dr. Grace Ojukwu, CDD revealed that this group is happy with the gains made by the military in the fight against terrorism since the advent of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Coalition added that there is a grand plot by some politicians and sponsors of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group to mobilize over 2000 youths to stage a protest against the Service Chiefs in the country on Monday 17th February.

With that in mind, CDD, therefore, implored Nigerians to come out in number to challenge anyone acting on the gimmicks of Boko Haram and their sponsors to carry out any protests to destabilize the country.

While pledging support for President Buhari and the Service Chiefs, the group, however, vowed to reveal the identities of the Boko Haram sponsors should they proceed with the protest.

A statement made available to newsmen reads: “The Coalition for Democracy and Development wishes to inform the members of the general public of the despicable plot by some disgruntled individuals and organizations that are determined to see to the disintegration of Nigeria through the sponsoring of acts of terrorism in Nigeria.

“These Boko Haram sponsors have been distributing vast sums of monies to see to the actualization of their evil agenda against Nigeria, which is ultimately aimed at embarrassing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for his stance on the unity of Nigeria.

“The CDD wishes to state that all well-meaning Nigerians must condemn this despicable plot by those that have vowed to instigate the people against the leadership of the country in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

“That Nigeria is on the path of greatness is as a result of the sincerity of the heart and purpose of President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed leadership of the country, and this stance has not gone down well with those that have been depriving the people of their commonwealth.

‘In light of the above, the CDD wishes to call on well-meaning Nigerians to rise in defence of those that have been protecting them from the clutches of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

“Nigerians must realize that, but for the commitment and sincerity of heart and purpose of the Service Chiefs in Nigeria, the Boko Haram terrorist group would have carved a large part of Nigeria as their caliphate.

“Nigerians are therefore implored to come out en masse to challenge anyone acting on the gimmicks of Boko Haram and their sponsors to carry out any protests to destabilize the administration of President Muhammdu Buhari.

“The CDD lends its support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Service Chiefs in the country for the great and patriotic effort at entrenching peace and tranquillity in the country.”

VANGUARD

