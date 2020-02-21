Breaking News
Just in: Boko Haram attacks motorists in Yobe

4:03 pm
Boko Haram
Boko Haram terrorists

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked motorists near Lantaiwa, located 70 kilometres North from Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

Also, Lantaiwa is 30 kilometres to Dapchi, where 110 schoolgirls were abducted in 2018.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, told Channels TV that operatives of the army have been mobilised to the area.

However, information on whether passengers have been abducted or not was still sketchy.

The terrorists had, last Sunday, destroyed two telecommunication masts in Babbangida, headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state in order to stop the locals from sharing information with the security personnel.

