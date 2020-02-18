Blue House wins Estaport School Inter House competition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom,

Adeniji Timileyin and Rhema Benjamin of Red and Blue Houses have emerged the 2020 fastest boy and girl of Estaport Schools Gbagada.

The duo achieved the feats after emerging winners of the boys and girls 100 metres races in this year’s Estaport Schools Inter-House Sports competition concluded Saturday in Gbagada, Lagos.

Due to his 5-star performance, Adeniji Timileyin was also named the best male athlete of the competition while Olamide Akanni of Green House was named Best Female Athlete.

In the overall standing, Blue House topped the table with 24 gold, 17 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

They were followed by Red House with 17 gold, 22 silver, and 11 bronze medals, while Green House with 13 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals placed third. Yellow House took the rear with 10 gold, 12 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

Speaking after the games, Proprietress of Estaport Schools Mrs. Biola Awote praised the pupils for putting up outstanding performances and observed that with the way they were going, the sky would be their limit.

Awote said the school believes in the total development of the child through academics and extracurricular activities.

Wale Adewunmi, Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association said he was impressed by the performances of the pupils and pledged the PTA’s continuous support to the school for greater performance.

