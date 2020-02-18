BEF ‘POV 5’ examines how PPP support creative art in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The fifth edition of ‘Point of View’ (POV), an initiative of Ben Enwonwu Foundation (BEF) in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists, supported by Alliance Française is set to hold on Wednesday February 26 at the Alliance Française/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a press release made available to Vanguard, it stated that the monthly series of talks ‘Point of View’ themed; “Funding for the Visual Arts: Public and Private Sector Partnership” will this time examines recent developments in public and private sector funding support for the creative arts in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), collaboration between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee that seeks to improve access to long-term, low-cost financing for entrepreneurs and investors in the creative and information technology sectors in Nigeria will be high on the agenda.

Presentations will be made by financial experts that include Uche C. Nwuka, Group Head, Creative Industry, Bank of Industry who will talking on “Including the Visual Arts in the Promise of Creative Industry Growth: The CIFI and Other Financial Policies”; Odunayo Sanya, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, MTN Nigeria speaking on “Funding for the Visual Arts: Public and Private Sector Partnership” and Yemisi Mokuolu, CEO, Hatch Ideas Worldwide speaking on “The Business of Art and Socio-economic Transformation in Africa – The Hatch Ideas Case Study.”

The discussions will also revolve around the seeming exclusion of the visual arts from such policies and their overall expected impact in stimulating economic growth, capacity building, skill acquisition and job creation. In funding and strengthening policies that will transform Africa, the event will also serve to examine and compare models and partnerships in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

On the Panel Discussion session, seasoned experts will be discussing topical issue that hinged on “Transforming Africa through Culture: Funding and Strengthening Policies”, and the panellists include Yvonne Ike, Managing Director, Head Sub-Saharan Africa (Ex-RSA), Bank of America Merill Lynch; Femi Akinsanya, Chairman First Ally Capital; Jubril Enakele, MD/CEO Iron Capital; Chijioke Uwaegbute, Partner/Leader, In-sourced Solutions for Tax, West and Central Africa PwC. The panel will be moderated by Jumoke Sanwo, Creative Director, Revolving Art Incubator.

This event is proudly supported by the Society of Nigerian Artists, Alliance Française Lagos, Five Cowries Art Education, Jackson, Etti& Edu, Vanguard, Ventures Platform, BusinessDay, Connect Nigeria, TSA Contemporary Art Magazine, EKO Trends, Environews Nigeria, The Lagos Weekender, The Sole Adventurer, WildflowerPR, Outsource IT Services and Omenka.

