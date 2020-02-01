BBDO emerges StanbicIBTC’s new creative agency

Kindly Share This Story:

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the selection of BBDO West Africa as the Group’s new creative agency. BBDO, whose appointment takes effect from January 2020, emerged as a result of its performance in a pitch process that involved other creative agencies.

BBDO now takes responsibility for charting the creative course for the Stanbic IBTC brand. The creative agency is expected to employ a broad range of innovative strategies to create, plan and execute exceptional marketing campaigns for Stanbic IBTC Holdings and its subsidiaries.

Speaking on the selection of BBDO, Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, Head, Marketing and Communications, Stanbic IBTC said: “It gives me great pleasure to formally welcome BBDO West Africa to Stanbic IBTC as the Group’s new creative agency.

The pitch process was very transparent and highly competitive. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship that will further propel the status of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC as the leading end-to-end provider of financial services subsidiaries.

Igbo Amadi-Obi, CEO, BBDO West Africa, said about the agency’s appointment: “We are excited to have emerged from a line-up of some of the biggest and most reputed agencies in Nigeria. Personally, I have had the highest regard for Stanbic IBTC right from its early days as IBTC, because it represents my ideals of a model financial institution.

And despite that it has grown to become arguably the leading one-stop financial services provider in Nigeria, I find it reassuring that little or nothing has changed in terms of values and culture from those early days”.

Commenting on his agency’s plans for the Stanbic IBTC brand, he added that “Their ambitions are very clear and so are their objectives.

We are committed to drawing from our pool of talents and also from the wealth of resources that is available in our regional and global network to support Stanbic IBTC to further cement their dominance in the Nigerian financial services sector.

And should the need arise, we are positioned to extend that support to a majority of West African countries where we have a firm foothold”.

BBDO West Africa is the Lagos Nigeria office of BBDO Worldwide. The agency is driven by the passion to deliver compelling commercial content that drives brand value.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC continues to emphasize merit, integrity, quality of work and transparency in its process of selecting agencies.

