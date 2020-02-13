Bayelsa: You’re merely ranting, PDP mocks Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday described comments attributed to national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, on the ruling of the Supreme Court on the Bayelsa State governorship election as an empty and inconsequential ranting.

Oshiomhole had while reacting to the judgment said the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Duoye Diri would not be sworn in today because in his words, the Senator did not meet the constitutional requirement of 25 per cent spread across the state to be declared the winner.

In a statement issued by the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party asked the former Edo state governor “to steer clear of Bayelsa State as his apparent plots to trigger violence in the state has failed.”

The statement continued: “The PDP further counseled Oshiomhole to be careful with his utterances and not use any forms of venomous garrulity and clear misuse of language to destabilize our nation and truncate our hard earned democracy.

“The people of Bayelsa state knows as a fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, under our laws, cannot take instructions from any individual, let alone a factional national chairman of a dysfunctional political party like the APC.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding party, counsels Oshiomhole to rein in himself and desist from all odious designs against Bayelsa state, her people and government.

“The PDP also calls on the people of Bayelsa state to remain calm as their mandate has been restored and cannot be taken away by the ranting of any individual who has no stake whatsoever in the wellbeing of his own home state.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: