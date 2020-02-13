Bayelsa residents split over Supreme Court’s judgment

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa residents have expressed mixed reactions over the Thursday Supreme Court’s judgment that sacked Gov. David Lyon and his running mate, Mr Degi Eremioye.

They stated this in Yenagoa shortly after the sacking of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, and his running mate based on the names on his certificates.

Supreme Court on Thursday sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon and the Deputy Gov-elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

The apex court in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment, declared Sen. Douye Diri of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the Nov. 16, 2019 governorship election after it ruled that he scored the second-highest number of votes and had the required spread.

While some residents expressed shock at the declaration of Sen. Diri as the winner of the election and opined that there was “injustice’’ in the ruling, others described it as “justice well served’’.

Mr Solomon Oru, a civil servant, in his reaction, said that the court’s decision was “not in the interest of Bayelsa people’’.

He based his stance on the fact that David Lyon was not given the opportunity to be sworn in, before he was sacked by the Apex court.

“Lyon has not even started, before this sack, thus being denied the chance of hearing the cry of the civil servants.

“The sudden judgment will affect the socio-economic development of the state,” he said.

Mr Theophilus Amabebe, a former Commissioner in Bayelsa, said that there was need for a review of the nation’s electoral law to avoid a situation where election certificates were issued and retrieved.

“There should be a more organised system where a certificate once issued cannot be retrieved from the receiver.

“Let us see what will happen tomorrow (Feb.14) and who will be sworn in as the real Governor of Bayelsa,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Chuks Ekeonu, said sacking the Governor-elect was a serious matter that had to be looked at carefully before one could take side.

“At first the people voted him to power; they would have nullified the election and called for rerun rather than the sack.

“My take is that the right thing be done for the interest of the Bayelsa people who voted for David Lyon.

“Now how will the PDP candidate see those that didn’t vote him to power,’’ he stated.

Madam Stella Ebiladei, a retired Principal, said that it was the right judgment by the Supreme Court by sacking them both.

“The reason to me why both were sacked is because it was a joint ticket.

“For me this will teach people not to be forging results, names and other important information about them,’’ she stated.

