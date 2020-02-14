Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Bayelsa: Many stranded as APC supporters set bonfire on Kiama Bridge (Photos)

On 11:09 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa: Many stranded as APC supports set bonfire on Kiama Bridge

Perez Brisibe

Hundreds of travellers including police and military personnel are currently stranded at the Kiama Bridge end of the East-West Road.

The protesters with the flag of the All Progressives Congress, APC numbering over a hundred, are protesting the ruling of the Supreme Court nullifying the election of David Lyon as the governor-elect of the state.

Bayelsa ( Breaking): Many stranded as APC supporters set bonfire on Kiama Bridge

READ ALSO: Bayelsa: Many stranded as APC supports set bonfire on Kiama Bridge

At about 10:20a.m when Vanguard visited the scene of the protest, vehicular movement on either side of the road had been grounded while a long stretch of traffic gridlock had emerged on both sides of the East-West road.Bayelsa: Many stranded as APC supports set bonfire on Kiama Bridge

The protesters most of whom are youths, said they are ready for any showdown with security operatives who were seen helplessly staring at the protesters.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!