Bayelsa: Many stranded as APC supporters set bonfire on Kiama Bridge (Photos)

Perez Brisibe
Hundreds of travellers including police and military personnel are currently stranded at the Kiama Bridge end of the East-West Road.
The protesters with the flag of the All Progressives Congress, APC numbering over a hundred, are protesting the ruling of the Supreme Court nullifying the election of David Lyon as the governor-elect of the state.
At about 10:20a.m when Vanguard visited the scene of the protest, vehicular movement on either side of the road had been grounded while a long stretch of traffic gridlock had emerged on both sides of the East-West road.
The protesters most of whom are youths, said they are ready for any showdown with security operatives who were seen helplessly staring at the protesters.