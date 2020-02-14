Bayelsa: Many stranded as APC supporters set bonfire on Kiama Bridge (Photos)

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

Hundreds of travellers including police and military personnel are currently stranded at the Kiama Bridge end of the East-West Road.

The protesters with the flag of the All Progressives Congress, APC numbering over a hundred, are protesting the ruling of the Supreme Court nullifying the election of David Lyon as the governor-elect of the state.

At about 10:20a.m when Vanguard visited the scene of the protest, vehicular movement on either side of the road had been grounded while a long stretch of traffic gridlock had emerged on both sides of the East-West road.

The protesters most of whom are youths, said they are ready for any showdown with security operatives who were seen helplessly staring at the protesters.

