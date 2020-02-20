Bayelsa: Leave judiciary alone, group warns political class

Kindly Share This Story:

Wants Oshiomhole, Lyon arrested

By Dirisu Yakubu

A coalition of Civil Society Group for Democracy yesterday warned the political class to leave the judiciary alone to do its job, rather making reckless comments capable of heating the polity and causing disaffection among the people.

This is as the coalition counselled the Supreme Court to stand by its judgments delivered on the 2019 general elections, particularly its recent ruling on the Bayelsa state governorship election, to safeguard the independence of the nation’s judiciary.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, convener of the group, Mr Conscious Richard, commended the apex court for always rising up in the defence of justice, urging it to remain undaunted regardless of pressure from the political class.

“We commend the boldness, independence and courageous judgments of the Supreme Court in the cases of Imo and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections, in spite of undeniable intimidation. Giving room for a review of the judgments will spell doom on the judiciary by the time every litigant start approaching it for review.

“We caution against any demand for the court to review itself as it will spell doom on our judiciary by the time every unsatisfied litigant seek review of the judgment of the apex court. We demand that Nigerian judiciary remains with its decision whenever pronouncement is made to safeguard the sanctity of the Supreme Court.”

The group also drew the attention of concerned Nigerians to what it called Adams Oshiomhole’s “unguarded remarks,” following last week’s nullification of the election of David Lyon as governor of Bayelsa state over controversy surrounding the true identity of former deputy governor-elect, Degi Biobarakuma.

“We are concerned about the ways the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole has been going about making careless, unpatriotic, unguided and intimidating remarks and comments on the judgement.

“We are worried also that his actions and that of the APC suggest an attempt to intimidate, coarse and compromise the Supreme Court Justices and this portends huge danger for the nation and the survival of our democratic experience.”

“The recent happenings, pronouncements and careless commentaries coming from the political class after every judgment by the supreme court of Nigeria is fast setting a very dangerous trend with the capacity to plunge the nation into anarchy and chaos if careful actions are not put in place.

“The activities of the political class particularly as it relates to our judiciary is becoming most dangerous for Nigeria and quick intervention is all we need to reverse the trend that is fast becoming a norm,” Richard added.

The group added that the actions of Oshiomhole were largely the reason a militant group recently threatened to resume hostility in the oil-rich region saying, “unfortunately for our national security issues, the actions, strategies and careless statements from Adams Oshiomhole and the David Lyon have instigated a group name Reformed Niger Delta Avengers to come out.

“The group on Tuesday threatened the Nigerian state and our years of building a virile democracy by threatening to resume destruction of oil installations until the APC candidate is declared the winner.

“This act is to us most barbaric, crude, undemocratic and capable of eroding all our democratic gains recorded over the years. It is rather shameful and archaic for anyone to think violence is the way out in this time and age.

“We are seriously worried that the same Oshiomhole who benefited from a judgement of the Supreme Court to become governor of Edo state is the one instigating crisis today.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately order the arrest of Oshiomhole and David Lyon for an attempt to compromise, intimidate and coerce the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Supreme Court and also instigating violence in Bayelsa and Nigeria.”

