Bayelsa: Embrace peace, Atiku charges Diri, Bayelsans

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on new governor-elect of Bayelsa state Senator Duoye Diri, deputy governor-elect, Lawrence Ewhrujakpor and the people of Bayelsa state to let go of events of recent past and embrace peace in the interest of all.

In a brief statement few hours after the Supreme Court sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku praised the eminent justices, saying by their judgement, the people are now more than aware that indeed, power belongs to them.

The statement read: “I call on all the people of Bayelsa to make peace with the recent past and embrace the future together, united in the mission to transform the state into a haven of peace and prosperity.

“I received the verdict of the Supreme Court, declaring the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Bayelsa state gubernatorial elections, Senator Douye Diri, as the duly elected Governor of the state, with gladness.

“Senator Douye Diri had cause to visit with me before the elections and received my blessings and counsel. I am fully satisfied that he has what it takes to make Bayelsa the ‘glory of all lands’. His intellect, personality and character, are a credit to Bayelsa and the PDP.

“I congratulate Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrujakpor. I also felicitate with the Peoples Democratic Party. The Lords Justices have given us another opportunity to show Nigerians that power belongs to the people, and we must make good use of this opportunity.

“I urge the Supreme Court to show consistency in its judgments and find the resolve to always deliver just-judgments no matter whose ox is gored. The people of Nigeria are behind the apex court in whatever they do to free themselves from the dominance of dictatorial forces.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

