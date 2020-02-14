Bauchi govt expresses delight as EU-UNICEF handover PHC facility

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state government has expressed delight at the completion of the 40th renovated Primary Healthcare Clinic (PHC) by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the European Union (EU) in the state.

The renovation work was part of an agreement between the State government and UNICEF to renovate 107 PHCs facilities, with funding from the EU, under the Maternal, New-born, Child Health and Nutrition Project (MNCHN).

The governor, Bala Mohammed, at the official handing over of Lere PHC in Tafawa Balewa local government area on Friday, expressed gratitude to the development partner (EU-UNICEF), while calling on residents, especially pregnant women to make good use of the facility during ante natal and child delivery.

Governor Mohammed who was represented by his Chief of Staff, urged pregnant women to shun the habit of delivering their children at home in order to avoid complications and possible deaths.

He said the partnership between the state government and EU through UNICEF has shown strong determination in achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 3 which is focused on good health and wellbeing.

“Effective utilization of this facility will make a milestone in reducing maternal and infant mortality in our rural communities. I urge our pregnant women to shun the habit of delivering their babies at home, to protect their lives and lives of their babies. Please make good use of the facility for antenatal care, child delivery, postnatal care, child spacing services, immunization and all other primary healthcare needs,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Bauchi, Mr Bhanu Pathak who has commissioned two similar projects this week at Gadau and Isawa in Gadau and Giade local government areas respectively, said UNICEF is working with the state government to improve healthcare outcomes in the state.

Mr Pathak, who called for cooperation from all partners to achieve a healthier Bauchi state, disclosed that the Lere health facility was upgraded at the cost of about N40 million.

