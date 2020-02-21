Barcelona: Trouble in paradise for catalan giants

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona are going through one of the most critical times in their recent history, the club is immersed in a crisis which has been built up by a long list of events, lies, and half-truths which have affected various figures whilst performances on the pitch have not been perfect.

The main focus is now on the board and on president Josep Maria Bartomeu for the use of social media to disparage those who opposed them. The scandal revealed by Cadena SER has left the president weak with those on the board who knew nothing about the plan.

There is an internal investigation ongoing to find out who is to blame and to gain time and on Friday there will be a board meeting, though Bartomeu’s resignation or elections are not expected. The topic has distanced the board even further from the squad as messages were sent directly to the likes of Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi.

Bartomeu went to explain to the played but revealed no new information, which caused laughs among the team’s captains. Only a few months ago, Pique accused the board of using media to write articles against him, showing how it has built up over time and the defender again lashed out at a journalist defending the board in the past few days.

Another ongoing crisis relates to the technical secretary and the squad given that Eric Abidal blamed the players for Ernesto Valverde’s departure and Messi was furious about the claim, leading to a telling off for the Frenchman from Bartomeu with his position also up in the air.

The lack of a striker signing in January has meant that the club has had to put up with difficulties in recent weeks and now Martin Braithwaite arrives but seems unlikely to solve anything, causing confusion in the squad and he can’t play in the Champions League.

Valverde’s dismissal and the hunt for a replacement was also embarrassing for the club, particularly as Xavi Hernandez turned down an offer before the former coach had even been sacked.

The final crisis is regarding the funding for the new Espai Barca, where club members will be asked to vote on a loan worth 200 million euros more than expected.In the current climate of distrust and with two-thirds of votes in favour required, it won’t be easy.

