Bandits invade Niger communities, kill 3, injure many

Another attack on Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, yesterday, claimed one life with many injured. The attack is coming on the heels of a similar one on Gurmana, old Gurmana, and Ashirika communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, Saturday, where two were killed.

In yesterday’s invasion of Mashegu, police and vigilantes supported by local hunters were said to have engaged the bandits suspected to be members of a terrorist organisation in a fierce battle .

An eyewitness said the armed men numbering over 100 stormed Gurmana, Old Gurmana and Ashirika communities at about 10:00 am on Saturday, some on bikes and others on feet, shooting sporadically into the air.

He said the attack started in Gurmana where they reportedly killed two people and injured four persons before moving to old Gurmana where they rustled more than 200 cows.

Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed, yesterday, that the battle with the bandits was in progress in the forest but could not give casualty figure, insisting that only the police had such information since the battle was still on.

It was, however, learned that seven of the vigilantes engaged in the battle have been rushed to the hospital from the frontlines with one of them having fatal injuries.

Our correspondent also learned that the bandits invaded the communities with sophisticated weapons and anti-aircraft guns mounted on Hilux vehicles.

Meanwhile, some of those abducted are said to have been rescued by the Police.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, when contacted, said it was too early to speak on the situation of the battle with the bandits, but confirmed that the police have chased out the bandits from the invaded villages.

According to him, “we can not talk on the situation now. Our special forces are on the ground and they are recording successes”

