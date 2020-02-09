Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has promised proactive steps to hasten completion of renovation work at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Dakingari.

Alhaji Murtala Habib, the Special Adviser to the governor on Scholarship and NYSC Matters, stated this

while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

”We have almost completed the renovation of the permanent orientation camp and all the camp issues that had been identified like water reticulation problems,” he said.

Habib explained that the state government had taken measures to ensure that corps members have a hitch free and memorable experience in the state.

While calling on the corp members to accept their posting to the state and report to where ever they were posted without fear, Habib also urged them to be good ambassadors of the country and their families.

READ ALSO:

“If you could recall, the governor had i 2019 promised to renovate the camp, work has already started and it will soon be completed within the shortest possible time,” the governor’s aid said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: