Ayedire, Ola-oluwa residents protest against Oluwo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Residents of Ayedire and Ola-oluwa local governments in Osun state on Monday stormed the State Secretariat asking for the suspension of Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale’.

The protesters displayed placards with different inscriptions, such as “Justice must prevail”, “Oluwo is calling for communal war”, “Oluwo has bastardised Yoruba culture”, “Suspend Oluwo Now”, among many others.

The protesters led by the Asiwaju of Ile-Ogbo, Chief Raphael Akanmu urged the state government to, in the interest of peace create another traditional council authority separate from Iwo traditional council for the other monarchs.

He stressed that since Oba Abdulrosheed ascended the throne, peace has eluded the area.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: