AUNO KILLINGS: Critics of Buhari, military are wailers – MURIC

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned those criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and the military over the killing of about 30 persons in Auno, Borno State, last week, by Boko Haram insurgents, calling them wailers.

MURIC, in a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said, “Wailers are not looking at the terrible state of insecurity before this administration came on board. There is an urgent need to be retrospective. That is the only way to do an objective appraisal. We are up against hardened Libyan mercenaries. We are up against terrorists backed by foreign powers. We are up against internal saboteurs who provide deadly logistics to insurgents.

Asking critics to take a look at the North-East before 2015. the statement said, “Attacks by insurgents occurred on a daily basis. Boko Haram occupied 24 local governments in three states (Adamawa, Borno and Yobe). Borno bore the full brunt as 17 of those 25 local governments were located in the state. It was so bad that Borno residents could not pray in mosques or churches and the streets of Maiduguri were deserted. Those local governments had neither electricity nor network coverage for four good years. Borno schools were burnt and destroyed, markets were closed down and businesses were scuttled. Social life was totally paralysed.

“It is paradoxical that the same Hassan Kukah who condemned other Nigerians for their flair for criticizing their country in 2014 is the chief wailer in 2020. Even the blind can see clearly here that Hassan Kukah’s parameter for performance in government does not go beyond religion. He was a praise-singer in 2014 when a Christian was in power. His attitude changed from May 29, 2015 when a Muslim became the landlord of Aso Rock.

“It is painful that people are treating the recent upsurge in the attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in isolation. That is neither fair nor objective. Our soldiers are doing their very best. They are just human beings and there are no magicians in Aso Rock. Besides, guerilla warfare is not one in which you wipe out the rebels in a jiffy. The Northern Ireland conflicts, the Latin-American insurgence, the Second Indo-China War, the Soviet-Afghanistan struggle, the Bangladesh Liberation War, the Baltic anti-Soviet campaigns, etc lasted decades”.

