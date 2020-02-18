ATBUTH doctors protest shortage of manpower in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Resident Doctors of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi, Tuesday, staged a protest against the management of the hospital over a shortage of manpower in the hospital.

The aggrieved doctors who said they were being overused, called on the federal government to employ more doctors to alleviate their sufferings

Various placards bearing inscriptions like “ATBUTH increase manpower”, “We want more employment for Resident Doctors”, “Federal Ministry of Health come to our Rescue” amongst others were seen at the protest rally.

President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Bauchi chapter, Dr Sani Kabril told newsmen that the peaceful protest became imperative because of the hardship doctors face in the operating room.

“We have Resident doctors who work for 2 weeks nonstop. These doctors are on call, every day for two weeks. That is, our doctors work from morning to 4pm and then continues to 8pm, and this cycle continues throughout the entire two weeks.

“Even if it were a machine, it will eventually breakdown. Here, the one doctor to thirty patients ratio is not realistic because, presently in this hospital, we have one doctor attending to over one hundred patients in a day. The situation is that bad. It is a very pathetic and unfortunate one,” he lamented.

Dr Kabril further appealed to the federal government and other stakeholders in the health sector to come to their rescue, while noting that more lives will be saved if there are more capable hands at the hospital.

