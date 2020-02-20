ASUU asks accountant general to resign over unremitted deductions

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for the resignation of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris for alleged gross incompetence.

The academic union argued that the alleged failure of the Accountant General to release remitted deductions of University workers’ salaries for the month of January three weeks after payment of their salaries was a deliberate plan to make university staff suffer.

In a statement jointly signed by the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Dr. Ade Adejumo and the University of Ibadan Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole stated that salaries are not paid when deductions on cooperative societies and other schemes are not paid.

ASUU described the AGF as not only being wicked but a calculated attempt to unduly punish devoted university staff and make them vulnerable in a country that anything under the present government barely works.

While demand for the immediate release of the withheld deductions, ASUU stated that the welfare of its members would not be compromised for anything.

ASUU then stated that the office of the Accountant General needed to refocus and overhaul the following several unanswered queries over IPPIS funds to the office by the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: Uzodinma assures to continue from where Ihedioha stopped

“The AGF should resign with immediate effect for gross incompetence and abuse of office for his failure to release all the deductions from University workers’ salaries for the month of January.”

” All deductions including cooperatives, levies, bank loans and check off are still being withheld three weeks after the payment of January salaries. This wicked action by the office of the AGF has created an undue hardship on the workers who are involved in the cooperative societies and other schemes through direct deductions from their salaries.”

“We demand the immediate release of the seized fund with interests and the resignation of the AGF. There is an urgent need to overhaul and refocus the office of the accountant general to be able to serve the nation better than it is currently doing,” ASUU concluded.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: