ASSP organises 7th Professional Development Conference

By Bose Adelaja

The American Society of Safety Professionals ASSP, Nigeria Chapter, has opened up its portal for registration of participants towards the 7th edition of her annual professional development conference and exhibition.

ASSP is a global organization and the world’s oldest safety society with over 37,000 Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) professional members who manage, supervise, research and consult on work-related OSH concerns in all industries, government and education.

A statement by ASSP President, Nsikak Ekam, said the conference/exhibition is slated to hold from March 19 to 21st, at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja as the Nsikak Ekam revealed that the conference will give special focus to workplace safety explaining that the spate of human loss and suffering at the workplace is immeasurable. He said, ‘’It is desirable that every person who leaves for work in the morning should expect to return home at night in good health. Can you imagine the knock on the door to tell you your loved one will never be returning home? Or the phone-call to say he is in the hospital and may never walk again? Ensuring that husbands return to their wives, wives to their husbands, parents to their children, and friends to their friends — that is the most important reason to create a safe and healthy work environment.” He said.

According to him, the conference will tell participants that safety starts with them and that it’s our collective responsibility both as individuals, employer of labour, and government to make safety a culture.

Reacting to the recent hazards across the nation, the safety expert said ASSP Nigeria Chapter, is deeply saddened at the tragic loss of lives and properties that have bedevilled many citizens and wish to offer her heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have been killed, injured, maimed and lost their source of livelihood to various incidents in the country.

He advised Nigerians to learn from the tragic occurrences and understand that all accidents are preventable saying this year’s conference will feature two keynote speakers, Larry Wilson, an experienced safety consultant and Chief Executive officer of Safe Start International, Canada and Thomas Kramer, Managing Principal LJB Inc, USA.

The conference will afford participants the opportunity to listen to technical presentations of papers by experts from the safety industry, plenary sessions, product presentation and exhibition, networking with top executives from Nigeria and the International Community.

Some top dignitaries expected at the conference include Diana Stegall, ASSP global President; Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo, Chairman, House Committee on Nigeria Content Development; Hassan Ali, General Manager, GHSEQ, Nigeria National Petroleum Company, among others.

Vanguard

