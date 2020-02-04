Aso Rock meeting: I didn’t discuss Amotekun with Buhari, says Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

*Makes case for marijuana farming

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—CHAIRMAN of South-West Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN), Tuesday, said he did not discus the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, with President Muhammadu Buhari during their closed-door meeting.

The contentious South-West security outfit, Amotekun, had pitched the governors of the region against the Federal Government, until the intervention of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a fortnight ago.

He spoke to newsmen after the meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he invited the President to commission the newly-built Ore Flyover and Ondo State industrial hub, as part of projects to mark the governor’s three years in office, on February 24.

Akeredolu stressed that the governors were already in discussions with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, over the matter, and he didn’t need to bother the President with it, or make any political issues out of it.

We didn’t even mention Amotekun

According to him, “that is probably why I had to brief you, journalists, because as I was coming here, I read in one of our papers that I was coming in here to discuss Amotekun with the President.

“I did not discuss that with him in any way. We didn’t even mention it. He wouldn’t have asked me because I was not here for that purpose.

“Issue of Amotekun is something to do with security and the Vice President has come into the matter. We have held a meeting and on Thursday, February 6, we the governors of states in the South-West will meet with the Inspector General of Police to sort a few things out and smoothen edges.”

Not about 2020 guber

On the insinuations that he wants to ride on the back of the ‘Amotekun’ issue to secure a second term of office, the governor said he doesn’t need the Amotekun popularity to be re-elected.

His words: “On the forthcoming election, you need to go to Ondo; I know that we have done more than enough.

“We are in the heart of the people of Ondo State and do not need ‘Amotekun’ to be in the hearts of the people. You need to go there and see what the grace of God has enabled us to do.”

The governor said he was at Aso Villa to invite President Buhari to commission a N5 billion flyover constructed by Ondo State government.

He said: “As you all know, I’ll be three years in office on February 24 and activities lined up in celebration of our third year in office include the inauguration of many of the projects, which we have concluded.

“That is why I have come to see the President and to personally invite him to inaugurate the iconic flyover that we have in Ore, which Ondo State built over a federal road because we have enough carnage at that spot in Ore. It is an important project for us.”

On marijuana

Besides Amotekun, the governor also used the opportunity to renew his earlier calls for the legalisation of the farming of marijuana, which he said has a lot of economic and health values to the society.

“It’s not because I take it; I take CBD, that’s the oil, for medical purposes. I am convinced about the use to which we can put marijuana,” he added.

