‘You're all going to hell fire’, Nigerian army tells boko haram terrorists

By Kingsley Omonobi

A moslem and Corporal of the Nigerian Army, Lance Corporal Adam Ashaka has sent authentic Islamic messages to Boko Haram Terrorists in Nigeria, warning them that ‘hell fire’ awaits them as a result of their wrong interpretation of the Holy Quran and the resultant killings, rape and other sacrilegious activities perpetrated by them and hiding under the umbrella of Islam.

He sent the messages in a video recording done from Sambisa Forest in Borno State, where the Nigerian Army is carrying out military onslaught against the terrorists’ group.

In the 16 minutes, 20 seconds recording, he warned them that killing of a believer or unbeliever without any justification is seriously frowned at by the Holy Quran, and punishment for such misdeed is also clearly stated.

“Shekau and his core supporters and followers are illiterate and anyone that is happy about their killings is also an illiterate and on the day of judgment, – Hell fire will be their final abode,” he warned.

In the video clip, Lance Corporal Ashaka lectured the insurgents on what jihad is, as prescribed by Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), saying they are getting it all wrong.

“We are in Sambisa Forest fighting Boko Haram in order to bring peace in our motherland. We are doing Jihad, we the Nigerian soldiers are the ones doing jihad but Boko Haram are Terrorists they are terrorizing, maiming and killing innocent people.

“Boko Haram decided to hide under the umbrella of Islam to be establishing mischief, to be killing people in order to give the Islamic religion a bad name and to stain the religion.

“The activities of Boko Haram do not conform to the teachings of Islam. In the Holy Qur’an, God Almighty ordered Prophet Muhammad SAW to perform, establish jihad, the question is how he did he do it?

“In Suratul furqan Allah said (Ordain with disbelievers and establish Jihad against them) if you want to know the meaning of Jihad as it is in this previous surah, go to Suratul Ahzab Allah said – “O Prophet Muhammad S.AW, Verily, We have sent you as witness, and a bearer of glad tidings, and a warner. 46. And as one who invites to Allah by His leave, and as a lamp spreading light.

“This will show that this is the jihad that God sent the messenger, it means preaching.”

He continued by quoting several verses in the Holy Qur’an which all stated clearly on how jihad should be done, not by killing, maiming, and raping but through preaching, education, enlightenment and calling people to the ways of Allah in a peaceful means.

He also made reference to all the prophets that came before Prophet Muhammad SAW, pointing out that they were all giving order to preach not to kill people.

Allah SWT directed that “anyone that kills a believer is an illiterate and hell fire will be his final resting place, as killing a believer is like killing whole mankind in the eyes of Allah SWA. Attached is the video clip of his preaching.

The Army Lance Corporal continues, – “How many attacks did Boko Haram inflict on worship places be it Mosques or churches?

“Except if you kill a human being by mistake, even if it is by mistake, -you must pay Diyya unless you are forgiven by the deceased’ family and even if you are forgiven you must fast for 60 consecutive days.

“If I may ask, how many Muslims did you kill? How many infants did you kill?

“In the holy Qur’an, it is mentioned that every human being is dear to Allah either Christians or Muslim,” he concluded.

Vanguard Nigeria News

