Army speaks on men at strategic points in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday said that the stationing of their men in some strategic places in the state was to protect the citizens.

The Army Public Relation Officer, Mohammed Bawa, who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, added that the Army patrol vehicles have been there for years pointing out that, it has made the areas safer and the citizens have enjoyed the security provided by the Army.

Bawa included that the men of the Nigerian Army within the government House roundabout and the Nigeria Correctional Service, NIS, was aimed at providing adequate security to the institutions of the government.

ALSO READ:

He said to Vanguard when he was asked to give an explanation on the positioning of his men within the state capital, He answered, “Of course, those places the Army men have been there since inception. The security is for you people and not for us. Definitely, there must be a soldier in government House and behind the government, the house is the Brigade commander house.

“So what do you expect; number one, soldiers are supposed to be in government House and two the Brigade commander is living behind the government house.”

He continued: “The people of that place are enjoying the security. The ones staying at government House they were given each to prison. We have a series of visits when prison demands our security in that place because they have a high number of criminals.

“In every state you go, before you enter there will be a military checkpoint there. The security is for the general public. If some people find it uncomfortable that is for their own cup of tea. We are doing our best to make sure that Imo State stays in peace.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: