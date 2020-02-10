Army rescues 3 abducted students in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Army on Monday says it has handed over three students of Federal Government Girls College, Maiduguri, rescued from the insurgents in Borno.

Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), announced this while presenting the rescued victims to their families in Maiduguri.

Adeniyi disclosed that the students, including two females, were abducted alongside one male student on Maiduguri-Gubio Road on Sunday.

READ ALSO:

He identified the rescued students as Wommi Laja, Ammo Laja and Kingi Laja, adding that they were rescued from the insurgents’ den after a gun duel between the insurgents and Lt. Col. Idris Yusuf, Commander of the 158 Battalion Gubio.

Adeniyi said that the soldier pursued the insurgents and rescued the students unhurt.

“On Feb. 9, Boko Haram insurgents came with 15 gun trucks between Magumeri and Gubio. They did a snap operation in less than two minutes and kidnapped three students.

“The students were wearing school uniforms which made it easy for them to be identified. The insurgents are against western education and they abducted them.

“The commanding officer mobilised the troops and went on hot pursuit of the insurgents’ with the help of the locals who provided intelligence.

“We are happy the students are here with us safe and sound,” he said.

Adeniyi called on parents to monitor their wards and encourage them against wearing school uniform while travelling.

Responding on behalf of the parents of the students, Mrs Aisha Laja, commended the efforts of the military and local vigilantes for rescuing their children.

She urged residents to support security operations by giving intelligent information that could prevent or curb the activities of insurgents.

Kindly Share This Story: