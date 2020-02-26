Army corporal opens fire on colleagues, kills four and himself

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army confirmed on Wednesday night that a Corporal of serving at the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself.

Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations said “Two (2) of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

” Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident”.

Though various sources attributed the action of the Corporal to either depression or poor visibility as the terrain where the incident occurred was poor in the early hours of the day.

