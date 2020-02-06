Arewa Youths disown Shege Ka Fasa

Kindly Share This Story:

Alleges Northern Elders Behind the Security outfit

Dogara, Sultan, others meet over Security

By Ibrahim Hassan

Barely 24 hours after a coalition of Northern Groups launches the Arewa version of Amotekun code-named Shege Ka Fasa, Umbrella body of Arewa youth groups, the joint action committee of northern youth associations, has distanced itself from the proposed security outfit.

It also linked the conveners of SHEGE KA FASA to some northern elders, alleging they were behind the move to floating the security outfit with a proposed operational headquarters in Kaduna, defunct capital of Northern Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview, Murtala Abubakar, leader of the joint action committee of northern youth associations said their organization was not contacted by the initiator of the operation. So we are not a party to it.

“As you may be aware we are working with patriotic pan northern groups like ARDP, SABMF and host of other in a proactive way in proffer intellectual and pragmatic solutions to many challenges confronting us as a region.”

“The so-called launch of operations ‘Shege Ka Fasa’ was rather an emotive response to a serious security challenge our region is currently facing.

“Today, the north, through the collaborative way with critical stakeholders representing the political class was the governor of Katsina State, the sultan represented the traditional institution and other civil society groups inaugurated a security monitoring committee to help bring to an end the serious security challenge facing us,” he said.

Shege Ka Fasa, a security outfit created by the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, was launched on Wednesday to operate as the northern regional security outfit similar to Amotekun.

The CNG said the measures for setting up the outfit among others, were to complement the police, military, and security efforts, to detect, expose and defeat criminals. In a related development,

Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, yesterday averred that the North has now become the epicentre and theatre of violence and stressed the urgent need to find a lasting solution to the situation.

Honourable Dogara spoke at a Northern Security meeting convened by the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) to inaugurate the Northern security monitoring committee. He said that Nigeria has suffered from ISWAP led by Albarnawi, Boko Haram led by Shekau and Ansaru insurgency to farmers/herders conflict, banditry, kidnapping, ethnoreligious conflicts, cattle rustling among several others.

According to Dogara who was the Chairman of the meeting,” We are confronted with a crisis that is unparalleled in our history. The death spiral appears unstoppable. Increasingly, it is becoming harder and harder to distinguish us from our enemies.

“There was no shortage of early warning signs and as a matter of fact, our philosophers such as the late Sa’adu Zungur of blessed memory had warned that this dystopian era was fast approaching but we ignored all. We are now paying for our collective negligence”.

He said the North is now in the.grip of what Soren Kierkegaard called “Sickness unto death” the numbing of the soul by despair that leads to moral and physical debasement. It has become a society that is driven at its very core by death instinct. The instinct to annihilate and destroy rather than nurture and create.”

He further observed that our economic debris has become too conspicuous to be ignored, adding that, “As it is, we are now trapped in a prison of mirrors, where revealed lies are answered with new lies. With all these, it is like our slow-motion walk to self Apocalypse is assured”.

Hon Dogara lamented that of the 19 northern states and FCT, only Kwara State and the FCT are relatively peaceful or have the lowest Raye of insecurity but all the other 18 states are inflamed by one form of violence or the other, stressing that we are all guilty of waiting for the government to solve all the problems.

He said the real problem facing the country is the failure to provide leadership and organize a society that works for all. “A peaceful and orderly Northern Nigeria then was more engaged in the pursuit of justice rather than the pursuit for an order. In tackling these problems, we must realise that guns do not kill and killing the violent does not necessarily bring peace except the peace of the grave.

“Violence is taking roots because our leadership model has been exposed as a lie, an empty ideology used to satiate greed instead of addressing social inequality and injustice.

“We are running out of time, it is crystal clear that the North cannot withstand the kind of contradictions that exist now. The North is on fire ignited by us either by our actions or by what we permit or allow. Those who truly love the North must now come out and accept responsibility and begin the.salvage mission bearing in mind Professor Andrew Haruna’s warning ‘That the North was handed over to us in one place, we must therefore not pass it to our children in pieces ” he stated.

Vanguard

