APC seeks full implementation of minimum wage in Anambra

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Anambra Government to implement the agreement reached with the organised labour on the new minimum wage.

Chief Basil Ejidike, the state’s APC Chairman said this in an interview with Newsmen in Awka on Thursday.

The state government on Jan. 24 signed an agreement with the organised labour on the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage to its workers.

However, on Feb. 3, the organised labour addressed the media where it threatened to embark on industrial action if government failed to honour the agreement.

Ejidike said the APC was worried by the development and urged all parties to respect the agreement reached to avoid industrial action.

He said if the state had the political will to sign the agreement and take the credit for being one of the first to implement the new minimum wage, it should also demonstrate good faith by implementing it to the latter.

‘`Government is just playing politics with workers’ welfare, we can say it is all propaganda, you don’t add N4, 000 to workers’ salaries and claim to have paid minimum wage.

“They have enjoyed the accolade of being the first to sign minimum wage agreement but the workers are not enjoying the benefit, so we are joining the workers to demand full implementation of the new wage policy.

“Workers are important to us, they belong to our families and determine the economic viability of the state, so what affects them affects us too,” he said.

But Mr Chinedu Obigwe, National Co-ordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors’ Forum said that workers in the state had received their salaries as agreed

