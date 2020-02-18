Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday, aired their opinions regarding the adjournment of the Supreme Court review on the January 14, 2020 judgement till March 2nd, as requested by the PDP, to respond to motions that were served on them by the APC.

To this end, Vanguard called the APC and PDP, in Owerri, to have their reactions following the adjournment of the review case.

Recalled, the 14 January 2020, in the Supreme court judgement sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, as governor of Imo and validated Hope Uzodinma, of the APC, as the legally elected governor of the state.

On the supreme court adjournment, according to the PDP, publicity Secretary, Damian Opara, he said: “APC and Senator Hope Uzodinma, filled a motion that was served on the applicants.

“Normally, when you filed such motion they need time to study and respond to it. How can somebody say that they were not prepared in a matter they filled long time ago. The lawyers needed time to study and reply them. We are fully prepared for the matter.

When asked if his party is in a high expectation, he said: “Well, I am not a lawyer but the little I know justice will prevail.”

While on the side of Uzodinma, his APC, state Publicity Secretary, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, said: “The reasons for asking for adjournment was that the processes were still coming in. Maybe they have filed or they were still supposed to file.

“Yesterday, they filed and served something a fresh application which apparently the respondents have not responded to.

“What I mean is that the reply that the Senator Hope Uzodinma and APC, served on Agabi, probably the lawyer to the applicant would want to serve further responses.

“But the only thing is that why will they asked for a hearing notice despite knowing that all the processes have not come in. They are asking for a hearing notice and inconvenience the party on the other side.

“But it is allowed for the party on the other side to ask for an adjournment. You see we did not oppose to the application we conceded to it normally the courts do not have any choice than to consent to such an adjournment.

When asked by Vanguard if APC is still in high expectation, he said: “We have the judgement of the supreme court. The governor has been sworn-in and adjudicating the function of the office including payment of the civil servant.

“He paid January salaries by 26 of January, the governor has allowed most unusually contractors appointed by the past administration to continue their contracts.

“We are already in the office, so we do not expect any change because the time to contest any election petition matter in court has come and gone.”

On the governor yet to arrive in Imo, Onuegbu said: “The governor accompanied the president to Ethiopia, for four to five days, the governor by law is expected to attend federal executive council meeting Wednesday.

“The Imo state has a liaison office in Abuja, that is why wherever the governor, is that is where the government house is. The functions of government runs smoothly with other appointees and the civil servants. Yes, we should expect the governor home.”

