APC crisis: Pro, Anti-Oshiomhole protesters clash over placards

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: What would have been a bloody battle of supremacy between two group of protesters at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC was on Thursday averted by security operatives.

There has been a wave of protests and counter protests by groups loyal to the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and those seeking his ouster. However, on Thursday both groups had converged on the party secretariat at about mid day but the situation soon degenerated into a free for all, due to attempts by elements on both sides to confiscate placards.

While journalists and visitors who had parked their vehicles outside the premises made spirited efforts to leave the scene, security operatives attached to the secretariat had to call for reinforcement to arrest the situation.

Spokesman of the APC Members Coalition Movement, an Anti-Oshiomhole group, Umar Mohammed Musa said it was high time the party chairman was sacked.

“We are here to express our feelings, to show or tell the whole world that we are not happy with what is happening in our party. The leadership of this party is getting out of hands and that is why we are here to tell our leaders that Oshiomhole must go, Oshiomhole must leave.

“When you look at the situation of our party and what has happened at the last primaries in 2019 you will agree with me that we have no leader. Since Oshiomhole came on board there is no progress in the party, there is no any development, no achievement or tangible thing to show you that there is a good example of leadership in the party.

So, that is why we say Oshiomhole must go.

However, Idris Umar Faruk, Deputy Youth Leader of the APC in the Federal Capital Territory FCT said those protesting against Oshiomhole are impostors.

“I am an APC member and not just a member but I am an officer of the party in FCT. I am here to react to the protest that I don’t know why these persons who are not seen in any of the FCT politics to be the people protesting in the FCT.

“If they feel they are not happy with what they have been seeing in the party in their states, they should do it in their states. For us in the FCT, I think we are pleased with our party and the National Chairman of our party.

“If the party is not happy with the National Chairman of our party, some of us who are officers wouldn’t have come to the streets to react to that effect but these persons that came to the streets today to protest, I don’t think they are members of our party.”

