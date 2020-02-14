Vanguard Logo

Anxiety in Edo community over kidnap of monarch’s wife

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

There is anxiety in the palace of Onojie of Ewatto in Esan South East local government area on Edo state, HRH Ikhumen II, as the traditional ruler’s wife, Queen Florence Ikhumen, is spending more nights in the den of her kidnappers.

She was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday around Jemila area of Benin City.

The incident was reported to the Ikpoba Hill police station immediately.

It was also learnt that the kidnappers have been making contact with the palace and their close family members but the amount they are demanding was yet unknown.

When contacted, Edo State police command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, DSP said he has been informed of the incident by the DPO, Ikpoba Hill Division.

