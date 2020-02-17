Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The bill seeking to establish Anambra State Youth Development and Empowerment Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy and other Related Matters 2019, has passed the second reading in the state House of Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by the member, representing Nnewi North State Constituency, Nonso Okafor, when passed into law would provide solutions to the myriads of challenges confronting the youths in Anambra State and ensure that youth development and empowerment becomes institutionalised as a routine programme.

It would also provide a sustainable plan for youth development in the state; improve youth economic development, attract investors/donor support and increase the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state.

Leading the debate at the floor of the House, Okafor explained that the commission would be saddled with the responsibility to empower the youths in life-changing scalable skills, self-development, entrepreneurship training, and qualitative economic empowerment to startups.

His words: “This will help institutionalise youth empowerment and development in the state. The commission will have the responsibility of articulating sustainable empowerment and development programmes for the state government that is designed to create job opportunities for the youths.

“Areas like enterprise and entrepreneurship development, technical and vocational education training, skill acquisition, activating youth-related public institutions and facilities, exploring the entertainment and sports industry, Go-to-Farm policy, ICT training, soft loan scheme to SMEs, providing funds for start-ups and other empowerment programmes will be the focus.”

The lawmaker encouraged his colleagues to support passage of the bill, expressing hopes that it would technically reduce vices associated with youths.

According to him, the commission would be managed by professionals, especially from the private sector with representatives from government ministries and agencies to ensure efficiency and transparency.

