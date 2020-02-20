Breaking News
ANA Lagos gets new caretaker committee

•National Executives of Association of Nigerian Authors and representative of the president,Molara Wood cutting the 33rd anniversary cake in Ibadan recently

By Elizabeth Uwandu

A caretaker committee has been set up by members of the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Lagos Chapter following the dissolution of Mr. Yemi Adebiyi led executive council on January 11.

This dissolution according to Mr Adebiyi who disclosed this to our correspondent, was in line with the provisions of Article 9.5 of the Constitution.

Recall that the tenure of the Adebiyi-led executive elapsed last year October. But due to the inability of the national executive body of ANA to send a delegation to witness the election of new executives saw the suspension of the entire process of choosing new exco members.

Adebiyi explained that: “ The caretaker team included Iquo DianaAbasi as Chairman; while other members are Awele Ilusanmi; Chioma Okonkwo; Olusanya Anjorin and Ifeanyichukwu Avajah. They are mandated by the general assembly to Review all processes, documents, projects, files, assets and liabilities, as the case may be, from the outgoing Executive Council for proper handover to the new Executive Council; Organise the monthly meetings and readings; Organise a Lagos State Convention and election for a new Executive Council.

