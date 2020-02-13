Amotekun: We either restructure or end up like Somalia — Attah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon, Dayo Johnson, Evelyn Usman, Victoria Ojeme, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Adeola Badru & James Ogunnaike

Amotekun, the South-West security outfit, is the beginning of restructuring, and if restructuring is done early, properly and constitutionally, the country will avoid the crisis Somalia degenerated into.

These were the sentiments of former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, who threw his weight behind Amotekun and blamed the insecurity ravaging the country on lack of a proper system of governance.

Also, he added that Nigeria abandoned the path of federalism agreed upon at independence and deviated into a unitary system that had failed.

According to Attah, “we started this nation as a federal assembly of various regions. Every region was, to a very large extent, autonomous and ensured that security was maintained. Then suddenly we changed it to a unitary system. So that is the problem.”

Attah spoke in an interview with reporters, on Wednesday, in Abuja, on the sidelines of the conferment of the award of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star by the Emperor of Japan on former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udoma, in recognition of his efforts in promoting trade and investment between Japan and Nigeria.

The former governor said: “It is a sign that when the time for an idea has come and one tries to resist it, the idea will manifest itself. Amotekun is the beginning of restructuring and it will continue.

“Nigerians better take warning and do it constitutionally and properly, otherwise it will be total havoc and we can end up like Somalia.

“We must restructure this country back to a federal system, otherwise we are going to end up with a lot of problems. In fact, I move on to say that there will be no Nigeria even to restructure if we don’t do it quickly.”

