Amotekun outfit not for ethnic persecution — Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu

At the public hearing of the Amotekun bill in Ondo State, Governor  Akeredolu assured that there was no going back on the implementation of the security outfit.

The governor said: “There is no going back. We are not going to compromise the security of our people. We have put our hands on the plow there is no retreating.

Let me disabuse the minds of the people it will not be used for the purpose of ethnic persecution. “We have cleared the grey areas with the security agencies.

So, we are now good to go with  Amotekun. “There are those that are in support of  Amotekun and some not in support. But those in support will triumph.

Amotekun is not the initiative of just one state but it involved all the six states of the south-west which included collaborations of the Attorneys General and Speakers.”

vanguard

