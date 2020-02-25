Amotekun not for Yoruba freedom — Falae

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae said that restructuring was the answer to the myriad of problems bedevilling the country.

Falae said: “Amotekun is the arrival of Yoruba freedom. What we want is our safety in our region.

“Yoruba cannot secede from Nigeria; we have suffered to make Nigeria what it is today. We have invested time and resources in Nigeria.

“Amotekun is an opportunity to free ourselves. Our freedom is what we won’t compromise. Amotekun arrival represents the freedom of Yoruba from oppression within the Nigerian nation.”

In his remarks, Speaker of the Ondo Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oloyelogun, said the safety of the people in the region was paramount to the governors hence the initiative. “Lives are being wasted on a daily basis and this has to stop”, he said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: