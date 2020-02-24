“Amotekun” Corps comes with positive result- Lagos Assembly Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday says “Amotekun” Corps as a security outfit, in the state and the South-West region, has come with positive result.

Obasa made this declaration while speaking at a public hearing on a bill seeking the establishment of Amotekun Corps in the state.

He said that the state assemblies in the South-West region were in total support of the security outfit.

READ ALSO:

Recall reports that the House had on Thursday received an Executive Bill on “Amotekun” from Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Government, and consequently fixed Monday for public hearing.

Obasa, also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, explained that the outfit had become important for the security of lives and property of people.

“I am sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping and their likes.

“In the wisdom of our South-West governors, they had decided to create a bill for the establishment of Amotekun Corps,’’ he said.

The speaker noted that the idea had generated different reactions from Nigerians, saying that the South-West region could not relent in ensuring the safety of people.

Obasa said that in Lagos, the Neighbourhood Watch was created in 2016, while some states had emulated the idea, therefore, making it important for it to be amended to accommodate Amotekun Corps.

He said the bill would be accommodated in the existing law that established Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC, which he said, had been working well.

Obasa said Amotekun Corps had been supported by over 40 million Yoruba people and as a result, it would only be wise to favour the bill.

According to him, the Yoruba tribe has spoken, and we must stand by it, but in line with the constitution.

Earlier, Mr Tunde Braimoh, Chairman, House Committee on Information and Security, said the protection of lives and property was the most important responsibility of government as stipulated in the constitution.

Braimoh, representing Kosofe II, said the exercise was not new, but that it was an amendment to the Neighbourhood Safety Law which had been in existence since 2016.

The lawmaker added that the laws guiding Amotekun Corps were all embedded in the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law, and this was the reason for the decision to amend it.

He commended the speaker for his foresight in sponsoring the law that created the Neighbourhood Safety Corps upon which Amotekun Corps was to be birthed in the state.

Also, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, Majority House Leader, announced that in the review of the amendment bill, Amotekun Corps would be depicted by the image of a leopard, an animal with the capacity to penetrate anywhere.

Agunbiade, representing Ikorodu I, said the outfit would perform same functions like the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

He, however, noted that the operatives would be made to carry licenced ammunition subject to the approval of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Kindly Share This Story: