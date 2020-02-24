Vanguard Logo

Amotekun Corp will assist police curb insecurity

On 3:41 pm
By Shina Abubakar

The Speaker, State of Osun House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye on Monday said that Amotekun Corps will assist the police and other security agencies to carry out lawful activities that will maintain law and order in the state.

The Speaker at a public hearing session on Osun Security Network Agency (Amotekun) bill stated that when the bill is passed, it will ensure safe highways, remote areas, waterways, hinterlands among others.

Owoeye held that recruitment of Amotekun Corps will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state of Osun and the South Western States.

He stressed that, for Amotekun to be successful, the support of all will be needed saying section 24 of the constitution provides that “it shall be the duty of every citizen to make a positive and useful contribution to the advancement, progress and well-being of the community where he resides”.

