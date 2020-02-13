Amnesty Must Leave: Pro-democracy group back anti-AI protests

Kindly Share This Story:

Following a protest by some Nigerians on Tuesday, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has thrown its weight behind the call for the expulsion of Amnesty International from the country.

The coalition saluted the Nigerians who stood up in their numbers to draw the attention of the world to AI’s activities.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Secretary-General, Dr. Maxwell Obioma said Nigerians are resolute in the task of protecting Nigeria from the clutches of Amnesty International.

He revealed that Nigerians are now aware of AI’s plot in conjunction with some foreign interest such as the Iranian government to truncate the nation’s democracy.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement believes AI has betrayed Nigeria by entering into a pact with Iran to promote and protect the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

While hailing the Nigerians for standing for their sovereignty, the group advised Amnesty International to have a rethink and retrace its steps.

An address by the group read in part; “The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, a civil society organization at the vanguard of ensuring the sustenance of good governance and democracy in Nigeria, wishes to applaud the hundreds of thousands of Nigerians that showed solidarity in the quest for the protection of our nascent democracy.

“We were overwhelmed by the large turnout of people who came out in their numbers under one accord.

“The Coalition for Nigerian Movement wishes to advise those Nigerians that have decided to stand the truth on its head and think they cannot survive without Amnesty International to have a rethink and retrace their steps because Arise Oh Compatriots, Nigeria call Obey.

“They must indeed obey the call for a greater and prosperous Nigeria that has refused to be susceptible to the whims and caprices of some vested interest that are hell-bent on the disintegration of the country.

“We consequently wish to state that Iran or the IMN should not add to our troubles, and they must respect the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a reason why all well-meaning Nigerians must join in the call for the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria.

