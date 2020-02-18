Amaechi loses CSO, Iwelu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Tony Iwelu, Chief Security Officer to Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Mr Tony Iwelu is dead.

According to findings by our correspondent, Iwelu died on Monday, February 17 of an electric shock from a shower in the early hours of the day.

Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside described Mr Iwelu’s demise as a painful experience that would be difficult to deal with.

“One of the most painful experiences in recent times! How else can we explain that life is like a vapour? “Tony was a wonderful person. May Tony’s soul Rest in Peace,” he said.

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transport, Saibu Zakari, prayed for the repose of Mr. Iwelu’s soul, saying,

“May Tony’s soul rest in perfect peace. We really lost a very good and hardworking friend. I called Tony two times at 7.26 am and 7.30 AM yesterday (Monday) but no response. That indeed was not Tony’s character. “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

