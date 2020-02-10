Alleged money laundering: Again, EFCC arraigns Adoke

Kindly Share This Story:

Mohammed Adoke, former Attorney General of the Federal (AGF) and Minister of Justice, was, on Monday, arraigned by the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Adoke is being charged before Justice Binta Nyako alongside one Aliyu Abubakar.

While Adoke is the 1st defendant, Abubakar is the 2nd defendant.

The 2nd defendant is being charged on a one-count charge.

After the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges, the EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, urged the court to remand the defendants in the commission’s custody pending the hearing of the matter.

However, counsel to the defendants urged the judge to dismiss the anti-graft agency’s request and grant them bail.

The proceeding is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard Nigeria News

