Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Alleged money laundering: Again, EFCC arraigns Adoke

On 4:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Malabu oil deal: Court begins arraignment of Adoke
Mohammed Adoke Bello

Mohammed Adoke, former Attorney General of the Federal (AGF) and Minister of Justice, was, on Monday, arraigned by the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Adoke is being charged before Justice Binta Nyako alongside one Aliyu Abubakar.

While Adoke is the 1st defendant, Abubakar is the 2nd defendant.

The 2nd defendant is being charged on a one-count charge.

READ ALSO: Adoke in detention despite perfecting bail conditions ―Ozekhome

After the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges, the EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, urged the court to remand the defendants in the commission’s custody pending the hearing of the matter.

However, counsel to the defendants urged the judge to dismiss the anti-graft agency’s request and grant them bail.

The proceeding is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!