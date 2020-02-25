Alleged misappropriation: PTI disagrees with PENGASSAN

Kindly Share This Story:

The Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Warri, Delta State, PTI, has distanced self from allegation leveled against it by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.

PENGASSAN had in a statement by its Chairman, Prince Audu Oshiokhamele, demanded the suspension of the Principal/Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Professor Sunny Iyuke, and other management staff, following allegation that the PTI management embezzled the sum of N1.2 billion, N2.2 billion and N2.4 billion respectively in 2017, 2019 and 2019.

Audu added that: “In 2018 over N337 million was discovered by the union to have been removed using over 500 staff names in a pay voucher PV No 78313 and these funds claimed to have been credited to dead, retired and existing staff” but were later discovered to have been diverted for personal use by the accused persons.

Reacting, PTI Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Brown A. Ukanefimoni in a statement sent to Vanguard, quashed the allegation, noting that the Management has never been caught in the web of financial embezzlement from the Institute’s account.

PTI opined that the allegation of massive fraud and corruption where its management was alleged to have withdrawn monies recklessly from PTI account was false and a figment of imagination of mischief makers.

The management equally debunked the allegation of raised payment voucher using dead and retired staff to embezzle funds.

It described the allegation of contract racketeering as unfounded and advised PENGASSAN to desist from further accusations.

PTI management however, called on the general public to discredit the report, noting that it was a machination of mischief makers to damage the image of the Principal and Chief Executive, Prof. Sunny E. Iyuke.

Vanguard

