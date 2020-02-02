Alleged ‘drunk’ naval officer kills mother of two in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

A 35-year-old mother of two was reportedly shot dead on Saturday at the Yenizue-Gene suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by an alleged ‘drunk’ naval operative.

The victim, a food vendor, was identified as Mrs Chioma Precious Okwuadigbo.

According to eyewitnesses, the mother of two met her untimely death in the early hours of the day some distance away from a popular Club along Baybridge road in the heart of the state capital where she was plying her trade.

Though it could not be independently confirmed, a source told Vanguard that the deceased was engaged in a heated argument with some uniformed men suspected to be naval operatives when one of them believed to be drunk fired a shot.

The bullet was said to have hit the woman, killing her on the spot before any assistance could be rendered.

A security source said though some persons at the scene of the crime were invited by the police for interrogation, no arrest had been made.

She, however, added that the matter is expected to be transferred to the State CID today (Monday).

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Nigeria Association Of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has condemned what it described as “the gruesome murder of Mrs, Precious Chioma Okwuadigbo while doing her legitimate business by alleged officers of the Nigerian Navy.”

NAWOJ in a statement signed by Mrs Maria Olodi-Osumah and Grace Koinyan, chairperson and secretary respectively said: It is disheartening that Chioma Okwuadigbo at thirty-five years and in her prime, life was snuffed out of her by security operatives who ought to protect her as a Nigerian.

“The pain and sorrow caused by the death of Mrs Okwuadigbo cannot be quantified as she left behind two children who still require the nurturing and love of a mother.

Despite the fact that the incident had been reported to the police, no arrests have been made…Chioma’s death should not be swept away.

“We are therefore calling on the Nigeria Police to as a matter of urgency swing into action by arresting the officers involved, carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to book. That is the only way justice will be seen to be served.”

