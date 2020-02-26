Akwa Ibom: Gov Emmanuel developing only his LG—NDV

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

The former militant group, Niger Delta Volunteers, NDV, has accused Governor Udom Emmanuel of abandoning oil-producing communities in Akwa Ibom State, and concentrating on his local government area.

NDV in a statement by self-styled General Ekpo Ekpo, alleged that the governor was concentrating development projects only in his local government area, Onna.

It said: “It is worthy of note that the oil-producing communalities have been shortchanged without commensurate development to ameliorate the sufferings of the people whose resources have been forcefully hijacked by the state governor to develop only his community.

“It is pertinent to note that some oil-producing communities in the state have been abandoned for years without any motorable road, good drinking water, hospitals, schools and other social amenities to enhance the living standard of the people.

“After careful study of the amounts collected by the state government so far, we have decided not to blame the Federal Government for the development of the host communities, but rather ensure that the state government is called to account for the monies received.”

The former agitators gave the governor 30 days ultimatum to establish Akwa Ibom Oil Producing Communities Development Commission and also threatened to shut down oil activities in the state should the governor failed to do so.

Meanwhile, contacted, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, declined to comment on the matter, saying “I don’t have facts about these claims, So I cannot give blanket response. Which projects are they talking about? Is it the Flour Mill, the Syringe factory? Those are investor-driven projects.”

