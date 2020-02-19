Akeredolu tasks APC support groups on unity

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday urged support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State to work for unity in order to maintain the party’s leadership role in the state.

Akeredolu gave the advice in Akure during the inauguration of Aketi Coalition Support Group made up of 27 interest groups canvassing support for the governor.

He explained that the groups, if united, would overcome all obstacles that could hinder APC’s success at the poll.

“I see all these groups on social media; Facebook, twitter and others. They campaign on my behalf but I usually don’t know who they are, although I see their efforts.

“The force in you is too much. By God’s grace, we will overcome all battles without fights. Do it peacefully and without fights, and we will win.

“I didn’t tell you to do this, but you did. I, am here to thank you all and urge you to work together. If not Aketi, then nobody,” he said.

Earlier, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, said no governor in the history of Ondo State had achieved what Akeredolu achieved in road construction.

He explained that the meeting was to show that the people decided to allow the realisation of the Ondo State vision through the governor.

“We were not as many as this in 2016, and we won. Our victory is assured. We only need synergy among the various groups to realise our vision of a second term for our governor.

” We want him to continue to work for us because he has done much for Ondo State. Continuity is very important,” he said.

According to Olabimtan, the governor is a good son of the soil whose victory in 2016 was unchallenged in any court.

Also speaking, Prof. Olu Aboluwoye, the Chairman of Sunshine Integrity Movement, said the achievements of the governor in Akure was innumerable.

He also said the people of Akure would always support the governor.

