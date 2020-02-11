AIB releases preliminary reports on Air Peace, Max Air incidents

Kindly Share This Story:

…. Says Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of Max Aeroplane was unserviceable.

By Lawani Mikairu

The Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, AIB, yesterday released two preliminary reports on serious incidents involving aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace airline and Max Air.

The Air Peace Boeing 737-500 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUJ was en route Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri on 5th November 2019 when the incident occurred at about 23,000 feet above Mean Sea Level (FL230).

The serious incident involving Max Air Boeing 747-400 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DBK occurred at Runway 05, Minna International Airport on 7th September 2019.

The initial findings by the AIB report revealed that the Max Air aircraft involved in the incident does not have an approved Safety Management System as required by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the plane was unserviceable. However, the crew were certified and qualified to conduct the flight.

The incident led to the damage of one runway edge light and according to the report, bird strike at the edge of the “radome” was observed.

AIB also recommended in the report that Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, should ensure that the Navigational Aids installed at all the operating airports in Nigeria are calibrated in accordance with the AIP Supplement S 38/2019 dated 10th September 2019. It further recommended that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, should always ensure that there is effective control of birds and wildlife during airport operating hours at Minna Airport.

In the incident involving Air Peace airline aircraft, the initial findings of the Bureau investigation so far revealed that the “pilots were qualified and licensed to fly the aircraft. Also, the First Officer was the Pilot Flying (PF) and the Captain was the Pilot Monitoring (PM). The Captain took control of the aircraft at FL230 after the loud bang and yaw”.

The findings also revealed that the “aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness. On 22nd June 2018, the incident engine, S/N 720461 was removed from an aircraft in Air Peace Limited fleet, 5N-BQQ at a Time Since New (TSN) of 83,611:31 h and Cycle Since New (CSN) of 76,567”.

“ On 11th April 2019, Authorised Release Certificate (EASA Form 1) was issued by Jordan Airmotive Limited Company in respect of a repair work done on the incident engine, S/N 720461 at a TSN of 83,611:31 h. On 17th April 2019, the repaired engine, S/N 720461 was installed at the Right Hand (No. 2) position on 5N-BUJ at a TSN of 83,611:31 h and CSN of 76,567”

It also said “At 08:06:47 h, the aircraft landed safely on runway 18R. 17. The aircraft was escorted by emergency vehicles as it taxied on its own power to the General Aviation Terminal (G.A.T) apron and parked. The crew and passengers disembarked normally without any injury”.

Vanguard

